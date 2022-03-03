Kenny Pickett’s hands measure 8.5 inches

This year’s quarterback hand size discussion has centered around Kenny Pickett and now we all know the actual numbers.

On Thursday, Pickett’s hands measured 8.5 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Usually, the threshold for concern among talent evaluators is about 9 inches. In 2016, Jared Goff‘s hands came in at that size. Joe Burrow‘s hands also measured at 9 inches back in 2020, which he brushed aside in a now often quoted tweet in which he joked about considering retirement. So Pickett’s hands coming in at 8.5 inches could be a significant red flag for some teams.

Pickett didn’t seem to be stressing about his hand size when he spoke to the media in Indianapolis this week.

“Whatever it measures, it measures,” Pickett said at his press conference. “I’m sure that won’t be the end of it, but that’ll be the last measurement I’m sure I’ll take of it.”

Just because Pickett’s hands are smaller than average doesn’t mean he won’t be able to throw a football. Michael Vick’s hands also measured at 8.5 inches back in 2001.

But Pickett did fumble 26 times from 2018-2021, losing 12 of them. Like every quarterback, Pickett will have to focus on ball security for whoever elects to draft him if he’s going to be a long-term NFL starter.

