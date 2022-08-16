Kenny Pickett gets time with the first team at Steelers practice

Kenny Pickett had a tremendous debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first-ever NFL preseason game.

Has that opened the door for him to barge through in the Steelers’ quarterback competition?

According to Brook Pryor, who covers the team for ESPN, Pickett saw first-team reps with the Pittsburgh offense during a two-minute drill at Tuesday’s practice:

According to Alex Kozora, who does tremendous work covering the team for Steelers Depot, Pickett “led off” the two-minute session. He drove the team down to the 14-yard line, including a long completion to fellow rookie George Pickens, before the drive stalled out:

Pickens was another rookie who had a tremendous debut for the Steelers this weekend.

As noted in the piece linked above, Pickett’s success this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks illustrated his ability to win with his mind, as he made another of solid reads and decisions, and made some anticipation throws as well.

Whether that has truly given him a chance to win the job in Pittsburgh, or today’s work with the first-team was part of the Steelers’ plan all along, remains to be seen.

