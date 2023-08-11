Kenny Pickett, George Pickens hook up for 33-yard TD to cap first drive

The Kenny Pickett-George Pickens connection is one the Steelers hope will be a fruitful one for them in 2023 and they got off on the right foot in Friday night's preseason opener in Tampa.

Pickett hit Pickens crossing over the middle of the field on a third down and Pickens broke tackles while sprinting into the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown. It's a preseason game against a Bucs secondary that is sitting its starters, but it will still likely feed the growing expectations that accompany the pair into their second NFL season.

Pickett went 6-of-7 for 70 yards overall on the drive. Diontae Johnson had three catches for 32 yards before the scoring strike and tight end Pat Freiermuth also had a catch.

The Steelers were only expected to play Pickett one series on Friday and there was nothing about the first drive to suggest he needed more time on the field. Mitch Trubisky came into the game for the team's second possession and the eyes of Steelers fans will turn to thoughts of Pickett and Pickens doing the same thing in the regular season.