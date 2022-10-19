Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol, but it appears he’s already making good progress through it.

Pickett was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, according to the team’s injury report. That’s a good sign for his potential availability for Week Seven, as the Steelers take on the Dolphins for Sunday Night Football.

“He looked good,” receiver Diontae Johnson said of Pickett’s Wednesday practice, via the team website. “He didn’t seem like nothing was wrong with him. He seemed locked in, ready to go for this week. Just normal Kenny out there bringing the same energy he brings every day. He looked good today. It didn’t seem like nothing was throwing him off, like he was fine throwing the ball.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Pickett will start as long as he’s cleared.

The quarterback played 58 percent of the offensive snaps in the win over Tampa Bay before he was ruled out. He completed 11-of-18 passes for 67 yards with a touchdown.

The team also had positive news on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), who was a limited participant after missing Sunday’s game. Tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) was also a full participant.

Cornerback Cam Sutton (hamstring), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), offensive lineman Mason Cole (foot/ankle), offensive lineman James Daniel (ankle), and defensive lineman Chris Wormley (ankle) were all limited

Receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) did not practice. And cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion) was full.

Kenny Pickett was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk