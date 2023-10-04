Kenny Pickett feeling 'good,' practicing with knee injury ahead of Steelers-Ravens showdown: 'I'll be ready to go'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) (Chris Unger via Getty Images)

Kenny Pickett doesn't expect to miss any more time with the bone bruise in his left knee.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback practiced with a brace on his knee Wednesday and told reporters that he's planning to play this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

"I’ll be ready to go by Sunday," Pickett told reporters.

Pickett added that he's feeling "good, good" and that he doesn't know if he'll wear the brace during the game.