Kenny Pickett excited to face Tom Brady, “but I’m going against the defense”

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was only 3 years old when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl MVP, so Pickett can’t remember an NFL when Brady wasn’t a star. On Sunday, Pickett will face Brady when the Buccaneers are in Pittsburgh, and Pickett is excited about it.

“As long as I can remember, growing up, since I first started playing football, I was playing as him in Madden,” Pickett said. “Since I can remember I’ve been watching him in the NFL. Absolute legend in the game, nothing but respect, excited for a really good opportunity for us on Sunday.”

Pickett grew up in New Jersey and said he was an Eagles fan and his favorite player was Donovan McNabb, but he has no hard feelings after Brady and the Patriots beat McNabb and the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX when Pickett was 6.

“He’s been in the league so long, he’s an absolute legend, so nothing but respect for him,” Pickett said.

As reporters asked Pickett about Brady, however, Pickett made clear that his focus is on the Buccaneers’ defense.

“It’s another great opportunity,” Pickett said. “But I’m going against the defense.”

