Kenny Pickett downgraded to out with ankle injury

The Steelers will officially be without their quarterback for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Pittsburgh has ruled Kenny Pickett out with the ankle injury he suffered in the second quarter.

Pickett was trying to get to the end one when he was tackled by the ankles. He limped off the field before being examined in the blue medical tent on the sideline. He was then taken to the locker room for further examination.

Mitch Trubisky came in after Pickett exited but didn't get the chance to do much. He handed off to Najee Harris on fourth-and-goal and the play was stuffed. He then took a knee to run out the limited time on the clock just before halftime.

At the start of the second half, Pickett was shown on the CBS broadcast on the sideline in a walking boot and street clothes.

Pittsburgh will also be without guard Isaac Seumalo, as he's been downgraded to out with a shoulder injury.

Cardinals running back Emari Demercado has also been ruled out with a neck injury. Arizona announced he was also checked for a concussion and was cleared.

As of 3:15 p.m. ET, the game is still in a weather delay.