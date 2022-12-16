The Steelers don’t expect to have Kenny Pickett at quarterback against the Panthers on Sunday, but they aren’t saying who is in line to get the start in his place.

Pickett has practiced on a limited basis this week, but remains in the concussion protocol and the team is listing him as doubtful to play. Final word on his status in terms of the protocol will come on Saturday.

The Steelers have been splitting reps for team drills between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. On Friday, head coach Mike Tomlin declined to say who would get the nod when and if Pickett is officially ruled out.

“No use landing the plane yet,” Tomlin said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com.

Trubisky opened the season as the starter and has filled in for Pickett twice due to injury, including in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. He threw three interceptions in that outing, which likely helped open the door to Rudolph getting his first playing time of the regular season.

Kenny Pickett doubtful for Sunday, Steelers mum on Plan B at QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk