Kenny Pickett blasts reports that he 'refused' to dress as Mason Rudolph's backup

Kenny Pickett has a bone to pick with those who spread the rumor that he would not dress as Mason Rudolph's backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pickett opened his media availability Tuesday with a statement on how the reports were not true.

"I saw reports out there that I feel like were attacking my character and how I am as a person, not even getting into a player standpoint of it, there was no talk of me being a backup quarterback this week in terms of being a 2," he said in a video posted by ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor. "If I was healthy enough to play and the trainers and coaches felt like I looked good enough to play, I was going to start and play. If they believed that I was not, which they believed I was not, I was not gonna dress and suit up for the game.

"So whoever reported that, I don't know where it started, it's kind of crazy what people will write and put out there to try to prove their point or help their standpoint or their careers in what you guys do. But disappointed to see that without any proof or basis of it."

Pittsburgh radio host Mark Madden of 105.9 The X said on X on Monday that "Pickett 100 percent refused to be the backup."

Steelers Now also wrote that he "did not want to dress as the team’s third quarterback."

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) watches from the sidelines before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Rudolph got his second consecutive start in the 30-23 win over Seattle. He was named the starter after Mitchell Trubisky lost three straight games, two as the starter. Trubisky was filling in for Pickett, who suffered an ankle injury that required surgery in the Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Pickett was listed as questionable on the injury report for the Seahawks game. He said that the coaches and trainers have deemed him healthy enough to be the backup in the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers have a playoff spot on the line.

"They feel good four weeks out of the surgery for me to dress and be the 2," he said. "So I will be the 2 and do what I have to do to be ready to go for Baltimore."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steelers' Kenny Pickett blasts rumors he 'refused' to dress as backup