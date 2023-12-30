Kenny Pickett (ankle) makes trip to Seattle, would be backup to Mason Rudolph

Will the Steelers move on from quarterback Kenny Pickett after the season? It's fair to at least ask the question of whether they already have.

Pickett, who last played three weeks ago in a loss to the Cardinals, has made the trip to Seattle for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. He's officially questionable with the ankle injury that knocked him out of Arizona game.

Even if he's able to go, Mason Rudolph will get the start. Which invites natural curiosity as to whether Pickett has been subtly benched for Rudolph.

In most cases, the starting quarterback plays if he's healthy enough to play. If a quarterback is healthy enough to play and isn't starting, it's possible he's no longer the starting quarterback.

The bigger question continues to be whether the Steelers will acknowledge that their first-round pick in 2022 isn't the long-term answer, and whether they'll look elsewhere for 2024. Veterans will be available in free agency, including Kirk Cousins (if he doesn't re-sign with the Vikings) and Russell Wilson (once he's cut by the Broncos). Others could be available in trade. The draft becomes an option, too.

The idea was to create a smooth handoff from Ben Roethlisberger to Pickett. The offense has been anything but smooth. With a new coordinator in 2024 could indeed be a new quarterback.

It would be out of character for the Steelers to give up so quickly on a first-round quarterback. It also would be a reflection of where the NFL currently is. Young quarterbacks don't get five years to figure it out. It's sink or swim. Under Pickett, the offense has been sinking — and stinking.

If, as it appears, coach Mike Tomlin will be coming back, there surely will be a concerted effort to improve the offense. It will start with a permanent coordinator. It might continue with a new quarterback.