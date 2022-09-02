Kenny Pickett: I am just focused on getting better

Though Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not announced his starting quarterback, there’s a chance he’s decided on one.

But if rookie Kenny Pickett knows the choice, he wasn’t offering any clues when he talked to reporters on Thursday.

“I am just focused on getting better,” Pickett said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “Still learning a lot of things, getting my first true game plan going into Cincinnati. So, a lot of things I am learning, taking it all in stride and enjoying it.”

Pickett noted he felt he built upon everything from the offseason program into training camp and wants to continue that into the regular season. In his extended preseason action, he was 29-of-36 for 261 yards with three touchdowns.

“Practice is incredibly important, but game reps, you can’t duplicate those in practice,” Pickett said. “Having those games reps under my belt heading into the season I think is incredibly important.”

Even if he isn’t the starting quarterback, the weekly focus changes now that the Steelers are preparing to take on the Bengals in Week One.

“A lot more goes into it,” Pickett said. “Preseason games you are focused more on yourself than the opponent. Now we’re starting to get into Cincinnati and game planning and scheming, seeing what we want to do versus them, so it’s definitely an adjustment.”

