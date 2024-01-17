Kenny Payne tops list of worst hires in men's college basketball since 2000

Kenny Payne’s run as head coach at Louisville has not gone well, to say the least. Coming off the worst season in U of L basketball’s storied history, Payne is off to a 6-10 start in Year 2 at the helm of his alma mater.

The abysmal 10-38 (3-22 ACC) start to Payne's tenure led Jeff Goodman, a senior basketball insider for The Messenger, to put the Louisville coach atop his list of the worst coaching hires in men's college basketball since 2000.

In ranking the worst hires, Goodman wrote Payne’s time at Louisville has been “beyond miserable” since he took over the program in March 2022. He noted the back-to-back losses the Cardinals suffered this season to DePaul and Arkansas State following Payne's four-win inaugural campaign.

"It’s almost unfathomable how low Payne has taken this once storied program that has won three national titles," Goodman concluded.

Goodman also listed former Kentucky coach Billy Gillispie twice on his list: at No. 4 for his eight-win season (1-17 Big 12) in 2011-12 as Texas Tech's head coach and at No. 12 for his two seasons (2007-08, 2008-09) leading the Wildcats, where he went 40-27 (20-12 SEC).

In Gillispie's second season at UK, the Wildcats fell short of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Gillispie was fired in March 2009.

"AD Mitch Barnhart made up for his mistake by hiring John Calipari to replace Gillispie, who was an absolutely terrible fit from the start," Goodman added.

Calipari, who led the Wildcats to the 2012 national championship and three other Final Four appearances, has No. 10 UK off to a 12-3 (2-1 SEC) start this season.

