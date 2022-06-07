Kenny Moore, Yannick Ngakoue present for Colts minicamp

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue are both in the building as the team begins its three-day minicamp at West 56th Street.

Neither player has been participating in the team’s voluntary OTA practice sessions over the last two weeks. Still, with teams able to fine unexcused absences for minicamp, it was expected that they would show up.

Here at W. 56th Street for the first practice of the Colts' three-day minicamp. Yannick Ngakoue and Kenny Moore both in the building. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 7, 2022

Moore has been conducting a soft holdout in hopes of receiving a new contract. He has been present during the first two weeks of OTAs but hasn’t been participating.

Meanwhile, Ngakoue has been working out with his own trainer throughout the offseason. The Colts feel comfortable allowing him to do so because of his history with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

