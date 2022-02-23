Kenny Moore: I was at a table full of Colts at Pro Bowl and wondered why we were there

The Colts went into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to make the playoffs by beating the Jaguars, but they wound up losing in Jacksonville and watching the postseason unfold without them.

With their schedule wide open, the Colts were able to have a lot of representation at the Pro Bowl. They had six players in Vegas for the game — guard Quenton Nelson didn’t take part — and cornerback Kenny Moore said that seeing all of those players at a postseason all-star game left him wondering why the team wasn’t one of the seven AFC teams who kept playing beyond Week 18.

“We were eating breakfast and it was a table full of Colts,” Moore said, via the Colts Official Podcast. “And I’m just like, why are we here? . . . There was another time when we were taking pictures after Saturday’s practice — it was the last practice before we go to the game. And we took a group picture and I was just like, dang, we have all this talent.”

Many would point to quarterback Carson Wentz and word is that they’ll be in the market for a new quarterback after trading for the former Eagle last year. That’s an obvious area to upgrade, but another year of results failing to measure up to the talent on hand would certainly lead to more significant changes as the Colts try to find a way to avoid more big reunions at exhibition games.

