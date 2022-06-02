Kenny Moore’s status for mandatory minicamp still unclear

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II continued to be a non-participant during the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program, and it is still unclear whether he will show up for mandatory minicamp next week.

As Moore searches for a new contract, the concern level is relatively low considering the Colts are still in the voluntary workouts. But on June 7, the Colts begin mandatory minicamp where every player must attend.

If Moore doesn’t show up for that, the Colts have the option to fine him for his absence, and it would likely mean a true holdout would be coming.

As of Wednesday, head coach Frank Reich hasn’t heard whether Moore plans on attending mandatory minicamp.

“No, I have not talked to him about next week at this point,” Reich told reporters.

Moore has two years left on the four-year deal he signed in 2019. He is set to make $6.75 million in 2022 and $8.25 million in 2023. At the time, the contract made him the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.

But as the salary cap has increased and other players have signed bigger deals, Moore feels underappreciated and underpaid. So, he’s currently sitting out the voluntary portion of the workout program.

Moore is a huge part of the Colts defense, and he does have a legitimate argument about being underpaid relative to other players at the position. But the Colts reportedly have no intention of giving him a new deal.

If this turns into a real holdout during mandatory minicamp, it means we could be looking at a messy situation when training camp arrives.

