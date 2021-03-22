Kenny Moore says stint with Patriots led to depression

Before he became one of the most important pieces of the Indianapolis Colts defense, cornerback Kenny Moore got his start in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

Over the years there have been plenty of comments about what it’s like playing for Bill Belichick and the mindset that goes with it. Some players thrive in that atmosphere. For others, it doesn’t get the best out of them.

Moore could be considered in the latter group, especially considering how much of a mental toll he says it took on him.

“The longest four months of my life,” Moore said of his time with the Patriots in an interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “I thought I was done with football. My mental capacity and my mental space? I was just maxed out.”

Moore signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL draft. Despite his incredibly high football IQ, Moore felt the atmosphere wasn’t conducive to learning the game for rookies.

Moore said in the interview that the atmosphere is “more like the military” and that the workload was exhausting from the jump. Despite it being only four months, the constant grind and pressure he felt led to depression and the more he fought it, the harder it got.

“That was one of the low spots of my life,” Moore said in the interview. “Because that’s really when I felt like, ‘I’m probably not built for the league.’ And having that feeling of, ‘You’re not good enough,’ that’s a bad feeling. You feel like you don’t belong. I lost all of my joy and passion. I didn’t even want to play football. I didn’t want to go to work anymore.

“I was depressed. I was trying to fight my way out of it.”

Moore believes the culture is “over the top” for rookies coming into the league. The Patriots use what he called a “mind test” to weed out any players that may not fit “The Patriot Way” from the start.

It got to the point where even after the Patriots waived him, even after the Colts claimed him, Moore continued to go through the robotic-like motions and mindset he described in Patriots camp. He met with former Colts linebacker and current Director of Player Engagement David Thornton every day during the 2017 season. He met with a therapist every day.

But the Colts organization—at least how it appears from the outside—isn’t run like a military base. The Colts have been transparent ever since Chris Ballard took over as general manager in 2017. Moore has been arguably the best waiver claim he’s made.

And now entering his fifth season, Moore is considered arguably the best slot cornerback in the NFL. Don’t believe me? Just ask Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden.

Moore has come a long way since he arrived in the league as a Patriot. He battled through depression and came out of the other side, becoming one of the best defenders at his position.

Now, he’s looking to help the Colts bring a championship back to Indy as a key cog in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

