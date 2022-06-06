Kenny Moore reports for mandatory minicamp

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore is in the building.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Moore has reported to the team headquarters for his physical before mandatory minicamp.

Moore had not been participating in the club’s voluntary OTAs because he is unhappy with his current contract.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Moore signed a four-year, $36 million extension with the Colts in 2019. He has two seasons remaining on that deal and is set to make $6.5 million and $6.8 million in base salary for 2022 and 2023. But Moore has no guaranteed money left in the contract.

Head coach Frank Reich said toward the end of last month that he was “not worried” about Moore’s contract situation and was “all positive energy towards Kenny.”

Moore was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2021, having recorded 102 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 13 passes defensed, and four interceptions. He was on the field for 97 percent of Indianapolis’ defensive snaps and 24 percent of special teams snaps.

