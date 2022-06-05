Kenny Moore ranked as NFL ‘s best slot CB

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is hoping to work a new contract, and the latest rankings from Pro Football Focus suggest he has a legitimate case.

Despite being the 27th-ranked cornerback when it comes to average annual value (AAV) on his current deal, Pro Football Focus ranked Moore as the best slot cornerback in the NFL entering the 2022 season.

No one has played more slot coverage snaps since 2018 than former UDFA Kenny Moore. In that span, he’s been the biggest playmaker at the position: His 12 interceptions from the slot are three more than any other player over the last four seasons, and his 1.33 Wins Above Replacement (PFF WAR) is well above any other predominant slot corner over that stretch. There’s no denying his ability to see the game at a high level — his instincts and processing are vital traits for a slot corner, and he checks the box with flying colors.

There is no denying the impact Moore makes on the defensive side of the ball. Both in coverage and run defense, it’s hard to find a more complete cornerback. Even pigeon-holing him as a slot cornerback isn’t totally accurate considering the amount of time he also spends on the outside.

Through the first two weeks of OTAs, Moore has not participated in the voluntary workouts. The Colts reportedly have no intention of reworking his current contract, believing Moore signed a fair deal at the time.

With mandatory minicamp coming up, it will be interesting to see if he continues to be absent. The Colts can fine Moore if he doesn’t participate in the mandatory portion of the workouts, and that may lead to a true holdout.

We’ll see what happens with the contract situation, but Moore is still considered the gold standard for elite slot cornerbacks in the NFL.

