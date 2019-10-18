Kenny Moore out, Pierre Desir questionable for Colts

The Colts will definitely be down one starting cornerback against the Texans and they will be down two if a game-time decision on Pierre Desir goes the wrong way.

Kenny Moore has not practiced all week because of the knee injury he suffered in Week Five against the Chiefs and head coach Frank Reich announced at a Friday press conference that he will not play this weekend. It’s the first time that Moore will be out of the lineup this season.

Desir has been sidelined this week by a hamstring injury, but Reich said the team will wait to make a final decision on his status until the weekend.

Rock Ya-Sin, Quincy Wilson, Shakial Taylor and Marvell Tell are the other cornerbacks for Indianapolis.

Elsewhere in the secondary, the Colts got safety Malik Hooker back at practice after missing the last two games with a torn meniscus in his knee. He’s been listed as doubtful, however, and his return to game action will likely wait at least one more week.