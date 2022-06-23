Kenny Moore’s contract listed among most team-friendly deals

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is considering a holdout when the team returns to training camp at the end of July, feeling he’s worth more than what he’s currently getting paid.

While it remains to be seen whether the Colts will rework his contract with two years remaining, Pro Football Focus listed Moore’s contract as one of the most team-friendly deals in the NFL.

In ranking the top-32 contracts, Moore came in at No. 26.

According to Spotrac, Moore has two years left on his deal. He’s set to make $6.5 million in base salary in 2022 and $6.8 million in 2023.

In terms of average annual value, Moore’s contract is 27th in the NFL among cornerbacks.

Given how much Moore is on the field, he takes exception to being labeled as simply a slot cornerback. That’s partially why he’s seeking new money.

We’ll see what training camp has in store for the Colts and this entire situation because there is a chance Moore holds out for a new deal.

