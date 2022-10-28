Kenny Moore added to practice report Friday with finger injury

The Colts added Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II to the practice report Friday, listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Moore injured his finger during practice. He was a limited participant.

Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers are in line to fill in if needed.

Moore has not missed a game since 2019.

He has 31 tackles, one sack and two pass breakups in seven games this season.

