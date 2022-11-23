Kenny Minchey chooses Notre Dame after decommiting from Pitt

Last week Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) four-star Senior quarterback Kenny Minchey announced his de-commitment from Pittsburgh. It didn’t take long for Minchey to choose his new school.

Yesterday, Minchey announced that he’s now committed to Notre Dame.

Minchey (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) is ranked No. 15 among quarterbacks in his class and No. 254 nationally. He only played in five games this season due to a shoulder injury but had a very strong Junior year, totaling 3,280 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine picks.

Minchey told On3 that the Fighting Irish give him the best position to succeed.

“I feel like the coaches believe in me as a player and appreciate me as a person and I think they can coach me and be able to get the best out of me… Also the players that they’re going to have around me are going to put me in the best position to succeed. The tradition the football program has along with the academics definitely stands out.”

Notre Dame now has 20 four-star recruits as well as one five-star in Guyer (Texas) safety Peyton Bowen. They still rank No. 3 in the 2023 recruiting class, but they’re now just a sliver behind No. 2 Georgia.

