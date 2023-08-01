Kenny McIntosh poised to impress the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks got a steal in the 2023 NFL draft with former Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh. Seattle was shocked to see McIntosh on the draft board in the seventh round.

Seattle, which had already drafted a top running back in 2022 and 2023, decided McIntosh was too good to pass up. Now, the Seahawks are pretty glad they drafted McIntosh.

McIntosh is stepping up in training camp for Seattle. The Seahawks are presently without star running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. McIntosh is getting an opportunity to get more reps in practice than he normally would.

The former Georgia standout is making the most of his carries in practice. Here’s a look at a few of his better runs from training camp:

Kenny McIntosh is a big play MACHINE 😳 McIntosh has reportedly already seen reps with Seahawks first team, despite being a seventh round pick. McIntosh’s “explosiveness” has reportedly been on full display so far, as well as his elite backfield vision. Many NFL scouts thought… pic.twitter.com/ci6zelNB23 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 29, 2023

McIntosh brings excellent receiving skills to Seattle. He caught 43 passes for 504 yards and two touchdowns during his final season at Georgia. McIntosh’s versatility played in key role in Georgia’s back-to-back national championship victories.

McIntosh could see a lot of looks on passing downs during the regular season. He’s not your average seventh round pick.

#Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on RB’s not practicing today: Kenneth Walker has a groin injury and may remain out a while until they quiet that down. Zach Charbonnet has shoulder injury and is getting checked by docs today. Out indefinitely. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) July 30, 2023

