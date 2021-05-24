Kenny Mayne's final 'SportsCenter' will have Aaron Rodgers, Sue Bird, Marshawn Lynch as guests

Aaron Rodgers did not show up at the Green Bay Packers' voluntary offseason workouts on Monday at Lambeau Field.

But we do know where he is expected to be – or, almost certainly, appear virtually – Monday night.

Rodgers is slated to be one of the many sports luminaries to stop by legendary ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne's final "SportsCenter," which will air at 11 p.m. ET.

Other guests include former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, whose jaunt around Buffalo with Mayne for a segment produced some all-time clips. Then there's WNBA star and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird. Jamal Crawford is also scheduled to join the show. Fred McGriff is another former athlete expected to say farewell to Mayne.

"It's going down. Viewer discretion is advised," Mayne sarcastically tweeted last week while announcing his guests.

Mayne's 27-year run at ESPN will end with this show. In interviews earlier this month following the news of his departure, Mayne has said the company asked him to take a 61 percent pay cut.

