Kenny Mayne jokingly tells Aaron Rodgers 'F--- you' in ESPN signoff

Kenny Mayne lives Bears fans' dreams, tells Rodgers 'F--- you' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kenny Mayne lived out the dream of Bears fans across the globe on his final episode as a SportsCenter anchor. As part of his farewell show, Mayne interviewed Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and signed off with four words that I’m sure has been uttered thousands of times on Sunday afternoons in Chicago: “F--- you, Aaron Rodgers.”

Of course Mayne said it jokingly; he and Rodgers are friends and they spent a portion of the interview recounting several of their funny bits together over the years.

“We tased you,” Mayne recalled. “Remember when we tased you and I drug you through the tunnel?”

Rodgers did remember. In addition to the stroll down memory lane, Rodgers lauded Mayne with an extensive and heartfelt tribute.

So why did things end with a big eff you? It’s because Rodgers dipped his toe into financial advising for Mayne, and things did not go so well.

“Last time we did the interview together, you told me to go heavy in the cryptocurrency game,” Mayne said. “I did. We’re down 40%, then I lost my job. Gretchen just wants a new comforter.

“F--- you, Aaron Rodgers.”

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!