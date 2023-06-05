Kenny Jones welcomes Raynor Andrews to the class of 2024

Kenny Jones, the first player to commit to Rutgers football in their 2024 recruiting class, was excited to see another offensive lineman join him. On Saturday night, Rutgers landed a big-time commitment from Florida offensive tackle Raynor Andrews.

A three-star offensive lineman from Norland High School (Miami, FL), Andrews represents a big recruiting win for Rutgers. The Big Ten program won the recruiting battle to land Andrews against the likes of Central Florida, Colorado, Florida State, Syracuse and West Virginia among several other programs.

For Jones, a guard at Delran High School (Delran, N.J.), the addition of Andrews is welcome news. The first member of the 2024 recruiting class to commit to Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights now have two offensive linemen in a class that now totals 11 verbals.

“To be honest I’m really glad and excited that more and more players are believing in Rutgers and knowing that Rutgers is going to have real change in the upcoming years,” Jones told Rutgers Wire on Sunday night. “I love seeing more and more players come and be a part of the Rutgers family.”

Rivals and 247Sports rank Jones as a top 20 recruit in New Jersey. ESPN.com has him at No. 21 in the state for this recruiting cycle.

All four major recruiting services (including On3) rank Jones as a three-star.

Jones, as the first commit, is in many ways a leader of this class. He is excited by what he sees coming of a class that is now top 30 nationally.

“It feels amazing to know people commit,” Jones said. “Seeing it from the beginning and slowly building up is great.”

The 2024 class currently ranks No. 22 in the nation according to 247Sports.

