Kenny Jones is locked in on Rutgers football – “my home”

The first commitment to the Rutgers football 2024 recruiting class is all-in. Three-star offensive lineman Kenny Jones is eyeing up a spring that he says is all about the Scarlet Knights.

Committed to Rutgers since November, Jones is now one of three verbals to the program. He is a three-star recruit from Delran High School (Delran, N.J.) and ranked the No. 20 player in New Jersey according to Rivals.

With spring practice set to begin this week, he now plans on visiting Rutgers on April 8. He also potentially will be at the Spring Game on April 29.

Jones said on Saturday he now has no other visits planned and that he is “110 percent with Rutgers.” There will be no visits to Maryland, Penn State or Temple.

“I’m only going to Rutgers, my home,” Jones told Rutgers Wire on Saturday.

A lot has changed around Rutgers since committed last fall. There is a new offensive coordinator (Kirk Ciarrocca) and a new offensive line coach in Pat Flaherty among other changes.

Related

The Rutgers football tandem of Pat Flaherty and Scott Vallone leaving an impression on three-star Jack Hines

Scott Vallone is the new offensive line assistant after receiving a bump in responsibilities earlier this year.

“I love the staff. The only person I haven’t talked to was coach Flaherty but I will soon be able to talk to him,” Jones said. “My favorite coach at the moment is coach Vallone because is a funny guy sometimes.”

Related

Rutgers in the NFL: Michael Burton excited for new opportunity with the Denver Broncos

Related

Four-star Lathan Sommerville talks Rutgers basketball making his top seven: 'Rutgers is a great place'

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire