Who is Kenny Guiton? Wisconsin football reportedly hires new receivers coach from Arkansas

Wisconsin football has its next receivers coach.

The Badgers are reportedly hiring former Arkansas receivers coach and interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton for their receivers coach vacancy, a source told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The move was first reported by FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Guiton, 32, reunites with coach Luke Fickell, who coached Guiton at Ohio State during Guiton's playing career from 2009-13. He replaces former Wisconsin receivers coach Mike Brown, who took the same job at Notre Dame.

Guiton spent the last three seasons with the Razorbacks after serving as the receivers coach at Houston from 2017-18, Louisiana Tech in 2019 and Colorado State in 2020. The former Buckeyes quarterback was also a quality control coach at Texas in 2017.

Here's everything to know about Wisconsin's new receivers coach:

Who is Kenny Guiton?

Guiton is reportedly being hired as Wisconsin's next receivers coach after serving the same position at Arkansas for the past three seasons.

In 2023, Guiton also served as the Razorbacks' interim offensive coordinator for the final four games of the season after Dan Enos was dismissed in late October. Guiton, a former Ohio State quarterback from 2009-13, played for the Buckeyes when Fickell was the co-defensive coordinator. The 32-year-old coach has also coached at Houston, Texas, Louisiana Tech and Colorado State.

Kenny Guiton Ohio State playing career

Guiton played quarterback at Ohio State from 2009-13, where he connected with Fickell, who was the Buckeyes' co-defensive coordinator during Guiton's playing career.

According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Guiton was the No. 971-ranked player nationally and No. 22 dual-threat quarterback. Guiton saw the most playing time in his career as a senior, starting two games in relief of the injured Braxton Miller.

Arkansas receiving stats under Kenny Guiton

Guiton has shown success as the receivers coach at Arkansas. His first (and only) 1,000-yard receiver was Treylon Burks in 2021: The former Razorbacks receiver notched 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season at Arkansas; it was also his only season of 1,000 yards or more in his college career before he was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Guiton also coached two receivers to at least 700 receiving yards in 2022 in Jadon Haselwood (59 catches for 709 yards and three scores) and Matt Landers (47 catches for 901 yards and eight scores). The Razorbacks' leading receiver in 2023 was Andrew Armstrong, with 56 catches for 764 yards and five touchdowns.

