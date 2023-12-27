Kenny Guiton reportedly leaving Arkansas to join Wisconsin, Luke Fickell as receivers coach

Kenny Guiton is making his way back to the Big Ten.

The former Ohio State quarterback and Arkansas receivers coach of three seasons has reportedly been hired away from the Razorbacks to join Luke Fickell's staff in Wisconsin, per reports from Bruce Feldman and Footballscoop.com.

He has been with Arkansas and Sam Pittman since 2021, and has been coaching since joining Houston as a graduate assistant in 2015. Guiton played at Ohio State during Fickell's tenure as a coach for the Buckeyes. He was there from 2009 to 2013. He will take the musical chairs spot of Mike Brown, who absconded from Madison to South Bend to take the wide receivers coach job for Notre Dame with Marcus Freeman.

After Arkansas fired Dan Enos last season, Guiton took over as the interim offensive coordinator, further bolstering his resume.

Guiton joins a Wisconsin team that went 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten) last season. Wisconsin's leading receiver last year was Will Pauling, who hauled in 66 catches for 694 yards amid quarterback play that was a problem point at times for the Badgers last season.

Arkansas will now have to find someone to take over for Guiton, with Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino undoubtedly looking to move fast.

