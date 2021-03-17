Kenny Golladay's market is reportedly heating up, Washington doesn't seem to be involved

Golladay's market is reportedly heating up, WFT not involved originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a few days of little movement on the wide receiver front in free agency, the market for the top pass-catcher in the class is heating up.

Former Lions star Kenny Golladay is reportedly set to take a visit with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While the two sides have yet to strike a deal, there is mutual interest between both parties.

The #Giants have been in talks with #Lions star FA WR Kenny Golladay, source said, and expect them to bring him in for a visit prior to signing him to a deal. There is mutual interest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

Golladay has also been offered a one-year deal from the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini and MMQB's Albert Breer.

The Bengals have offered Kenny Golladay a one-year, prove-it type of deal, per sources. He was with Cincinnati OC Brian Callahan in Detroit when Golladay was a rookie. https://t.co/qJpVOG3R2b — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2021

The Washington Football Team -- a club that some thought could be in the mix for Golladay due to the team's need at the position -- has not yet been linked to the former Pro Bowl wideout thus far in free agency.

Ron Rivera's club values speed, according to ESPN's John Keim, which would mean free agents Curtis Samuel and Will Fuller would be more logical fits than Golladay, whose strength is his size and ability to haul in contested catches.

Should Golladay ultimately end up with the Giants, that would be bad news for Washington. The former Detroit standout is one of the league's most underrated pass catchers and best deep threats in the game. In 2019, Golladay led the NFL in touchdown receptions despite only playing with Lions starting QB Matt Stafford for eight games.

Yes, Washington did splurge by reportedly signing cornerback William Jackson III in free agency, but Golladay is a hard wideout to cover regardless.

As of now, no deal is in place just yet. But, after two-plus days of little movement, Golladay appears to be closer to finding his next home.

