Kenny Golladay wants to stay in Detroit

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay has struggled through an injury-plagued season, one that has led to speculation that he wants out. Golladay says that’s not the case.

“I want to be here, like the city, like what’s going on,” Golladay said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Golladay says he’d love to stay in the same place for his entire career.

“They believed in me,” he said. “And say, if a contract, if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out, then I’ll go somewhere else and ball out and play. But like I say, I’m a loyal person and of course I want to be here. I started my career here.”

Golladay, who is slated to become a free agent in March, has a career-low 20 catches for 338 yards, in a career-low five games played.

