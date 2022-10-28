Kenny Golladay wants to be part of Giants’ success

The New York Giants are 6-1 going into Week 8 and it’s one of the more surprising stories in the NFL this season. Arguably, the most impressive part of the Giants’ record is that they lack talent on the roster, especially at the wide receiver position.

And now it’s even thinner.

On Thursday, Kadarius Toney’s time with the Giants came to an end as he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a pair of draft picks. He promptly thanked God for the move.

One player who hinted at a similar desire earlier this season is Kenny Golladay but following Thursday’s move, he expressed a change in tune. No longer does he fret about his role — he just wants to be part of a winning team.

“Oh man, I want to be a part of it big time. I’m trying everything to get back out there,” he told reporters. “I’ve never even been a part of a team that’s gone 6-1. I’m trying to do everything to get back out there.

“I get jealous of the guys. In a good way, though. It motivates me even more to get out there with them just so I can put my little stamp on the game. However that comes — if it’s in the blocking area, if it’s in the pass catching — that’s the part I get jealous about. Just seeing the guys out there having fun with it.”

Golladay came over from the Detroit Lions where success was rare, so this is a change for him. Unfortunately for the Giants, Golladay has also not produced like he had in Detroit.

But there would be no better time for Golladay to return and turn it on. And to his credit he’s worked hard to return and made no waves for the team. He’s remained committed to doing what’s asked of him and now he just wants to be involved.

That will likely come after the bye week.

“As long as I can stay on the field and put the little injuries behind me, I definitely feel like I can do good things for this team,” he said.

If Golladay can return to the field and produce in any meaningful way, it would essentially be like a trade acquisition. And the Giants sure could use some additional productive bodies at the position.

