Kenny Golladay talks 'frustrating' first Giants season, aiming to finish strong in final games

Kenny Golladay reaching for a ball at WFT blue jerseys

Kenny Golladay can't remember a single season since pee wee football that he didn't score a touchdown.

He's got two games left to keep that streak alive.

It's been a disappointing year for the Giants' offense as a whole, but for Golladay in particular, it's just been brutal. He was supposed to elevate the team's passing attack, but heading into Chicago this week, he has just 34 receptions for 499 yards in 12 games. That just breaks his rookie total in each category, where he played just 11 games.

"Of course, it’s been kinda frustrating just with the ups and downs," he said about his season thus far. "Not being able to be available for the entire season. It’s frustrating but I’m just going to continue to come to work each and every week.”

Injury has also not helped Golladay. The Giants knew he had injury risk when they signed him to a four-year, $72 million pact earlier this year, and Golladay couldn't shake that when he got to New York.

Between a hamstring ailment that held him up in training camp and at the beginning of the season, to his knee strain and hip strain during the year, Golladay has had trouble just getting into a groove. It also didn't help that the Giants' offense struggled mightily in every aspect. And on top of that, Daniel Jones is now lost for the season and Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm haven't been able to get Golladay, or anyone for that matter, the ball consistently.

But Golladay is locked in here for next season, so he wants to finish strong with his teammates. That's really the only goal in mind with the Giants already eliminated from the playoffs.

“To be honest, with it being two games left, I think as of right now I even say it amongst some of the guys, ‘Let’s just put good stuff on tape,'" Golladay explained. "I think that’s all you can really ask for right now. That’s what I try to do at least.

“I can’t go and change anything. It has been a lot of ups and downs. The only thing I can do is keep coming into work.”



Many factors go into Golladay being his 2018 and 2019 self, when he topped 1,000 yards receiving with the Detroit Lions and was a red zone threat. The Giants signed him to do just that, but there's work to be done elsewhere to help him get to that point.

Golladay also needs to work on getting more yards of separation on his routes, an issue that stems back to his Lions time, too. He countered that with his ability to fight for contested catches, but that skill set hasn't really been shown this season.

So that's what Golladay will hope to put on tape to finish the year. After that, it's up to the team's new expected GM to get help on the offensive line to allow Jones to drop back, survey the field and allow Golladay to make a play.

Until then, it'll likely be more tough sledding for No. 19 as the paltry Giants offense simply prays to put points on the board over the next two weeks.