Kenny Golladay returns to practice on a limited basis

Lions coach Matt Patricia said Monday that star receiver Kenny Golladay was “close” to returning.

Golladay did indeed return to practice Wednesday, getting in limited work on his balky hamstring. The next two practices will determine Golladay’s availability for Sunday.

Matthew Stafford and the Lions have missed Golladay’s big-play ability.

“He’s one of the top wideouts in the league, and he’s shown that in his production the last couple years,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday, via Kyle Meinke of the Detroit News. “His production has been incredible. His style of play, his physical nature, you watch it. He’s definitely used to the offense. . . . I mean, they have a bunch of weapons. I would expect (Golladay returning) to give them a huge boost.”

Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) and tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring) also made returns to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Vaitai and Bryant also have yet to play this season.

Defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder) was the team’s other player limited in practice.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) did not practice.

