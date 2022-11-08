The Giants opened the season with plans for Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay to play sizable roles in their offense, but that’s not how things played out in their first eight games.

Both players missed significant time with injuries and Toney was traded to the Chiefs ahead of their Week Eight loss to the Seahawks. Golladay was out for that game as well, but his absence from the lineup appears likely to end against Houston this weekend.

The team returned from their bye week on Tuesday and Golladay was on the practice field. It’s the first time that Golladay has practiced since the Friday before their Week Four win over the Bears and Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Golladay should play against the Texans this weekend.

The Giants were thought to be looking at potential additions to their receiving corps around the trade deadline, but they stood pat outside of the Toney deal. Getting something out of Golladay would be a plus in the second half, but his work since joining the team last year suggests they shouldn’t be banking on it.

Kenny Golladay returns to practice, Giants expect him to play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk