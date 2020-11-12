Kenny Golladay remains out of practice for Lions

It’s looking like there’s a good chance the Lions will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay again this weekend.

Golladay has a hip injury that kept him out of practice all of last week and forced him to miss the Lions’ loss to the Vikings in Week 9. He did not practice on Wednesday and remained off the field on Thursday as the Lions continued preparing to face the Washington Football Team.

Friday will bring another practice, but it seems like a long shot that he’ll go from being idle for so long to playing this weekend.

The Lions also added tight end T.J. Hockenson to the injury report with a toe injury. He didn’t practice at all. Hockenson was listed with a toe injury last week, but practiced every day and played against the Vikings.

