Kenny Golladay ranked a top-10 free agent for 2021

Kenny Golladay will be one of the NFL’s most coveted free agents this offseason. The Lions wideout still commands a lot of respect despite coming off an injury-plagued season where he caught just 20 passes in five games.

Golladay checks in at No. 6 overall in Touchdown Wire’s ranking of the top 101 pending free agents for the coming offseason. He’s the second wideout on the list, trailing Chicago’s Allen Robinson.

Golladay’s market value is a difficult one to gauge. At 27, he’s older than most first-time free agents at his position, and he had problems getting on the field in 2020. He also finished dead last in average separation per route over the last two seasons, though it didn’t stop Golladay from leading the NFL in touchdown receptions with 11 in 2019.

There are two other Lions on the list. Defensive end Everson Griffen comes in at No. 54, followed by defensive end Romeo Okwara at 98. Okwara led the Lions in sacks with 10 in 2020.