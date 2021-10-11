Kenny Golladay on his "painful' knee injury, advice for Toney | Giants Post Game
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who hyperextended his knee in the 1st quarter against the Cowboys, tried to play through the injury until it became too painful. He expects to get MRI when the team returns home. Golladay also expressed concern for Daniel Jones' condition after he suffered a concussion. He related the advice he gave rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, who stepped up, and played his best game as a Giant, but was ejected late in the 4th quarter for fighting. Golladay: 'At the end of the day, he's a rookie, I'm pretty sure he wishes he could have that moment back'.