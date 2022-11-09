Kenny Golladay optimistic about Week 10 return, discusses road back from knee injury | Giants News Conference

New York Giants veteran WR Kenny Golladay has been out with a knee injury since the team's Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears, but is inching closer and closer towards a return to the field. Golladay spoke with the media on Wednesday to discuss his road to recovery, and status for Week 10. The Giants chose not to make a move for a receiver at the trade deadline, making Golladay's potential return all the more important for Big Blue's offense.

