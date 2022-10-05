Kenny Golladay has MCL sprain, is not expected to travel to London with Giants

It appears wide receiver Kenny Golladay‘s disappointing Giants tenure will include missing this weekend’s game against the Packers.

Golladay injured his knee last weekend and head coach Brian Daboll said earlier this week that he was doubtful to play as a result. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Golladay sprained his MCL and is not expected to travel to London with the team for this Sunday’s game.

Golladay had two catches for 22 yards in the season opener and has not caught a ball in the last three weeks. While that suggests they won’t miss him much, the team is short on wideouts.

The Giants were missing Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson last weekend and Sterling Shepard is out for the year, so the receiving corps may be down to David Sills, Richie James, Darius Slayton and practice squad callups this weekend.

