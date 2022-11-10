Kenny Golladay: I’m pushing to play, don’t have anything to prove to Giants’ coaches

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been a major disappointment since signing a four-year, $72 million contract in 2021, and after doing little in the first four games of this season, Golladay didn’t play at all in the next four games. If the Giants’ coaching staff is disappointed in his contributions, that would be understandable.

But Golladay, who is expected to play on Sunday, says he has nothing to prove to the Giants’ coaches.

“I’m really not trying to prove nothing to no coaches,” Golladay said, via the New York Daily News. “Really I’m out here playing for my guys, these people in the locker room. Of course I got to show on the practice field to the coaches, but at the exact same time, I’m playing for the guys in this locker room, period.”

Golladay said he expects to be there with his teammates, helping the Giants beat the Texans on Sunday.

“That’s what I’m pushing for,” Golladay said. “That’s my main goal: to hit the ground running.”

Golladay hasn’t hit the ground running in his first year and a half with the Giants, but they’re a surprise playoff contender, and he still has an opportunity to make an impact.

