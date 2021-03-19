The Bears reportedly offered receiver Kenny Golladay a contract in the range of $11 million to $12 million per year. That wasn’t nearly enough to get a deal done.

Per a league source, Golladay is looking for a contract with a value in the range of $18.5 million per year.

That’s well below the top of the market, but no one is getting top of the market money this year, not with the cap decline. Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett, the top pass rusher in the 2021 class, accepted a base rate of $17 million per year; Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa is still the highest-paid pass rusher, at $27 million annually.

We’ll see whether Golladay gets $18.5 million per year or close to it. Ultimately, his best play could be to sign a one-year deal and get back to the market in 2022.

Kenny Golladay is looking for $18.5 million per year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk