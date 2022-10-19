Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week.

Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two games and Toney has been out for four straight weeks overall, but, as mentioned, they weren’t doing much to help the team when they were active.

The Giants are 5-1 despite their lack of production, so it seems unlikely anyone with the team is losing much sleep about their absence.

Linebacker Oshane Ximenes (calf), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and safety Jason Pinnock (ankle) were also out of practice. Running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder), center Jon Feliciano (groin), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), and left tackle Andrew Thomas (elbow) were all limited participants.

