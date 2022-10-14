The Giants have been winning games without any contributions from wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney this season, so their absence this weekend shouldn’t throw anyone for a loop.

Golladay and Toney have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. It’s the second straight game Golladay has missed with a knee injury, but he had no catches in three of the four games he did appear in this season. Toney has not played since Week Two because of a hamstring injury.

The Giants could get rookie wideout Wan'Dale Robinson back. He’s been out with a knee injury since Week One, but drew a questionable tag for this Sunday. Tight end Tanner Hudson (illness) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) are also listed as questionable.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) is listed as doubtful while defensive backs Cor’Dale Flott (calf), Tony Jefferson (foot), and Jason Pinnock (ankle) have been ruled out. Running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) did not receive an injury designation, so he’s set to play this weekend.

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney out again for Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk