The Giants had a pair of wide receivers listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders because of illness and only one of them will be in the lineup.

Kenny Golladay is inactive for the NFC East clash while Darius Slayton will be in the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Golladay is feeling worse on Sunday than he was on Saturday and that led the Giants to deactivate him. This will be the fifth game that Golladay has missed this season.

The Giants had nine players listed as questionable overall. Cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder) is the only other one who is inactive on Sunday.

Kenny Golladay inactive, Darius Slayton active for Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk