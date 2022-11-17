Kenny Golladay has been a huge swing and free agent miss for the Giants

Two years ago, one of the biggest decisions facing the Detroit Lions was what to do with wide receiver Kenny Golladay. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Golladay led the NFL in touchdown receptions that year with 11 and was poised to cash in.

Then-GM Bob Quinn and the Lions regime at the time balked at paying Golladay a huge contract extension. Injuries cut Golladay’s 2020 season to just five games in his expiring contract season in Detroit. New Lions GM Brad Holmes agreed with his predecessor that one great season from Golladay, the NFL’s worst receiver at getting separation on routes, didn’t justify paying him $18 million a season.

It wasn’t an easy decision, certainly not with how dilapidated it left the Detroit receiving corps. However, it proved to be among the best decisions the organization has made from a personnel standpoint.

Golladay signed with the New York Giants for $72 million over four seasons. To say it hasn’t worked out for New York or Golladay is a colossal understatement.

The first year wasn’t a complete failure, just really poor bang for the Giant bucks: 37 catches on 76 targets in 14 games, netting 521 yards. It came at a career-low 14.1 YPC for No. 19, and Golladay failed to score a touchdown.

Turns out, that was the good year…

Golladay has played in five games in 2022, starting three. He has two catches on eight targets, racking up 22 yards on the season. He has twice as many drops (4) as receptions (2) and got benched in Week 10 after the latest one.

Check the headlines from a small sampling Giants-centric media outlets:

Kenny Golladay shouldn’t receive a single target vs. Lions

Kenny Golladay reacts to awful drop that led to benching

Kenny Golladay faces his last chance to prove Giants tenure wasn’t a complete mistake

Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’

Golladay has been limited in practice this week with a hamstring, which leaves his availability in the game against his old team in Week 11 in question. Based on their 7-2 record and his miserable season, the Giants won’t miss him one bit.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire