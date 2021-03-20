Kenny Golladay had a visit with Giants brass. How did it go?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano gives an update on the New York Giants’ pursuit of free agent WR Kenny Golladay, who visited the team's facility. After meeting with team officials, The Giants should have a better picture of where they stand by the end of the weekend.

Recommended Stories

  • Dontae Johnson re-signs with 49ers on one-year contract, provides depth

    The 49ers brought back Dontae Johnson for depth in the secondary.

  • Cincinnati Bengals don’t sound done in free agency just yet

    Could the Cincinnati Bengals make more moves in free agency?

  • NFL rumors: 49ers host Lane Taylor, veteran guard, on free-agent visit

    Lane Taylor has missed most of the last two seasons with injuries, but could provide some depth for the 49ers' offensive line.

  • Everything we know about Kenny Golladay's free agent visit with Giants

    Kenny Golladay passed his first two tests with the Giants – the face-to-face meeting and the physical examination. All that’s left is to see if he can pass the financial test, too.

  • Randy Bullock 'incredibly excited' to replace Matt Prater as Detroit Lions K

    Kicker Randy Bullock made 21 of 26 field goals last season with the Bengals; he'll reportedly be a Detroit Lion next season, according to reports.

  • Biden, Harris condemn attacks on Asian Americans

    In a trip to Georgia on Friday, President Joe Biden condemned rising hate crimes against Asian-Americans in the wake of a shooting rampage in the Atlanta-area that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.“Whatever the motivation, we know this: too many Asian Americans have been walking up and down the streets and worrying. Waking up each morning the past year feeling their safety and the safety of their loved ones are stake. They’ve been attacked, blamed, scapegoated and harassed."By his side was Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian-American to hold the post.In her remarks, she indirectly criticized former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus.”"For the last year, we've had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans, people with the biggest pulpits spreading this kind of hate. Ultimately, this is about who we are as a nation. This is about how we treat people with dignity and respect."The shootings this week at three spas in and around the city have rattled Asian-Americans already grappling with a rise in hate crimes.The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with eight counts of murder.Investigators said Long suggested that sexual frustration led him to commit violence, though political leaders and civil rights advocates have speculated the killings were motivated at least in part by rising anti-Asian sentiment. Before heading to Georgia, Biden called on U.S. lawmakers to quickly pass a COVID-19 hate crimes bill, saying while the motive was still unknown in the Georgia killings, the nation faced an "ongoing crisis of gender-based and anti-Asian violence."Biden and Harris's trip was planned before the shooting to promote the newly enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.But they instead spent much of their visit consoling a community left reeling after the attacks.

  • Mets Mailbag: Is Dellin Betances a lock to make team?

    Dellin Betances struggled in 2020 and his velocity has not been there so far at spring training.

  • Proposed House Bill Would Allow U.S. Cannabis Industry Access to Banks, But Not Stock Listings

    A bill introduced Friday has a good chance of getting House and Senate approval to let U.S. cannabis operations to use banks. But the bill doesn't include the long-sought permission to list the U.S. operators' stocks.

  • John Wolford’s skill set was a factor in Rams moving on from Jared Goff

    Les Snead admits that John Wolford's skill set played a role in the Rams' decision to trade Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford.

  • Colombia's President Duque offers to receive AstraZeneca vaccine to show safety

    Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Friday offered to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca to demonstrate its safety, following concerns over blood clotting. Safety worries caused at least 13 European countries to stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, slowing inoculation campaigns across the European Union. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to keep administering the vaccine as it added its endorsement to that of European and British regulators.

  • Fan Controlled Football League Sees Growth, Eyes Expansion in Year Two

    As the NFL’s media rights talks have concluded and the XFL and CFL discuss a possible partnership, the football world appears to be expanding. In the midst of this, the Fan Controlled Football League, which closes its six-week season Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Twitch, has emerged as a place for players to gain […]

  • Breaking down every new Giants free agent contract and their remaining salary cap space

    The Giants have made a bunch of moves in free agency and might not be finished. Here's where things stand.

  • Here's how long the Detroit Red Wings expect to be without their most important player

    The Detroit Red Wings say goalie Jonathan Bernier could heal quickly – or maybe not - after suffering a lower body injury in Thursday's win at LCA.

  • Amid allegations of spoiler candidate scheme, FL Democrats call for GOP Senator to resign

    Florida Democrats on Friday called for Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia’s resignation and for a special election to be held in Miami-Dade Senate District 37, a day after state prosecutors accused a Miami GOP operative of planting a no-party candidate to sway the outcome of the race in November.

  • Playmakers wanted: Defending champ Alabama replacing stars

    Nick Saban and Alabama opened spring practice Friday with an immediate goal. Along with winning another national championship, that is. For now, they need to find replacements for three of college football's top offensive weapons.

  • Five Favorite Free Agent Signings

    Nick Mensio highlights his five favorite free agent signings, including two new Washington pickups. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Contract details for Roy Robertson-Harris revealed

    The terms of one of Jacksonville's most high-profile free-agent signings this offseason have finally been revealed.

  • Rams did the Lions a favor by delaying the Goff-Stafford trade for a day

    The Los Angeles Rams absorbed an extra $2.5M cap hit by delaying the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade for a day

  • 19 Money-Saving Secrets Target Doesn’t Want You To Know

    Target already has some great deals, but you can score even more savings. Take a look at these ways to save at Target that the store doesn't want you knowing.

  • Fantasy Basketball prospects to watch in the NCAA Tournament

    The NCAA tourney is the best opportunity to begin scouting the next wave of fantasy basketball stars. Let's examine the potential prospects.