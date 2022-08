Associated Press

DeAndre Hopkins darted up the field Saturday at practice, made a quick cut and then a nice catch as Arizona Cardinals fans cheered in approval. The Cardinals will play their first six games of the season without the three-time All-Pro receiver, who was suspended in May for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. “It's football, it's life, I've been through worse things in life than having to sit out six games,” Hopkins said Saturday.