Kenny Golladay excited about Giants offense, but thinks they might be slow to get going

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay practiced for the second straight day on Thursday as he works his way back from the hamstring injury that kept him off the field for most of training camp and all three preseason games.

That injury has limited the amount of time Golladay has had to work with Daniel Jones and it has been one of many that have interfered with the offensive chemistry this summer. Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, and John Ross — who is now on injured reserve — also missed time at wideout, Saquon Barkley has been eased into practice after tearing his ACL, and tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph have also dealt with injuries.

Golladay sees a lot of potential in the group, but acknowledged on Thursday that having so little time to work together in camp could lead to a rocky start to the season for the unit.

“When I look in the huddle and see all those guys, I’m excited. But guys have been in and out of the lineup. We might be a little slow to get off,” Golladay said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

There’s been no secret around the Giants that this is a big year for quarterback Daniel Jones. It hasn’t been an ideal camp between the injuries and shaky offensive line play, but the expectations remain the same regardless of the hurdles the team will have to clear in the early part of the year.

