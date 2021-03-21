Kenny Golladay: Daniel Jones and I will grow together

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
New Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay thinks he has a quarterback he can get better with, and win with, for years to come.

Golladay said Giants quarterback Daniel Jones recruited him to the team, and that Golladay is convinced the two of them will play well together.

“[Jones] is still kind of fresh in the league, a little bit,” Golladay said, via NorthJersey.com. “I kinda wanna grow with him. I’m still growing as a player, and I feel like me and him can do some good things. We haven’t gotten on the practice field yet, but, me and him both are very excited.”

Golladay said Jones persuaded him that the Giants can be winners.

“We’re trying to do something great here, and that’s what I’m all about,” Jones told Golladay.

It’s been a while since the Giants were winners; their records over the last four years are 3-13, 5-11, 4-12 and 6-10. If they can’t get it done with the Jones-Golladay combination, bigger changes are surely coming.

Kenny Golladay: Daniel Jones and I will grow together originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

